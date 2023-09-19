A sea of colour marched through Seaport on Tuesday as 350 students and community group members spoke out for human rights.
Seven schools helped write messages in chalk on the Royal Park levee before setting off for the annual Schools Walk for Peace and Human Rights.
Launceston College Amnesty group co-ordinator Gill Pitt said it was exciting to see the next generation wanting to make a difference.
"We think it's a wonderful unifying event bringing all sectors of the community together to stand up for human rights," Ms Pitt said.
"I'm really proud of our youth."
