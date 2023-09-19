There are consequences if No vote wins

IN AGREEMENT with Mr. Tilyard (The Examiner, September 19) in so far as all road infringement fines ought be directed into road safety measures, but anyone who believes that will happen is beyond naive. So what happens is all governments, incapable as they are in fiscal management, see the easy money, take it into consolidated revenue and then make piecemeal efforts like $75M over five years, just to be seen to be doing something but actually doing effectively nothing. Given we are talking about people's lives here, this is utterly reprehensible. If speed cameras were so effective as a road safety device why then, given their deployment on the mainland for decades now, has there been no appreciable decline in the road toll? Where is the scientific study proving their efficacy? That's right, there isn't one. If governments were genuine about road safety, and given the core of the problem on our roads is a lack of driver competency, they'd use all infringement revenue in raising competency, and the only way to do that effectively is driver training, initial and recurrent, just the same as happens for all pilots. Training is the bogeyman of road safety that no road safety body or supposed expert dares to mention, because it just doesn't work supposedly. That begs the question, why does training work well in just about all other technical activities but not for driving? A question never answered.

