There are consequences if No vote wins

IF THE Yes vote wins, there are gains by First Nations people as they have an assured channel to advise policy makers of their specific concerns, which policy makers may or may not act on. Nobody else is affected negatively.
If the No vote wins, there are no gains to anyone because things remain the same. There are however significant losses. First, the majority of First Nations people will feel demoralised because they have been officially rejected by their fellow Australians. Second, Australia will be seen internationally as a racist, pariah nation, possibly involving sanctions against us, as was South Africa in the days of apartheid.
John Biggs, Mt. Nelson
CONGRATULATIONS to the Launceston City Council for funding the repairs to the world renown Cataract Walk. It is essential that locals and visitors are able to experience this natural wonder of the world.
Michael House, Launceston
THERE seems to be a parallel between climate change deniers and those who support the No vote in the forthcoming referendum. Both groups are blind to what is happening around them and are in denial about the problems faced by communities.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
THE Tasmanian AFL Board has a great opportunity to partner with brands that Tasmanians can be proud to promote and wear. Please don't make our AFL heroes walking billboards for polluting fossil fuel companies.
Hannah Sadler, Wynyard
PETS have become an accentual part of many people's lives, therapeutically, company, and protection, especially during Covid, they become part of the family, however there is a downside which is heartbreaking, pets can get so sick and die early. This is why we desperately need veterinarians. Recently, I lost my cat Bracks at the age of 18 years. He was a faithful old cat joining us at the breakfast table every morning, eating just about everything: cheesy-mite, ham, salami, fish, even spaghetti, washed down with milk. Being of ill health and bedbound myself, he curled up between my legs on my bed on a regular basis. It was with sadness he became ill, so ill I had to have him put down at the Charles St. Veterinary Service. Some weeks later I got the most extraordinary show of kindness from the Veterinary Clinic: a beautiful card bearing a photo of Bracks at peace and a little piece of paper inside with his paws bearing the name "Bracks Doddy", accompanied with a lovely message. Thank you so much it was a beautiful, beautiful thought!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
IN RESPECT of vehicle parking, keep and enforce the time limits but make the parking free.
Chris Waite, Newstead
WHEN voting on Referendum Day, October 14, please remember that your employer, your club (sporting or otherwise), your family, friends are not looking over your shoulder.
Vote as your intelligence determines
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
IN AGREEMENT with Mr. Tilyard (The Examiner, September 19) in so far as all road infringement fines ought be directed into road safety measures, but anyone who believes that will happen is beyond naive. So what happens is all governments, incapable as they are in fiscal management, see the easy money, take it into consolidated revenue and then make piecemeal efforts like $75M over five years, just to be seen to be doing something but actually doing effectively nothing. Given we are talking about people's lives here, this is utterly reprehensible. If speed cameras were so effective as a road safety device why then, given their deployment on the mainland for decades now, has there been no appreciable decline in the road toll? Where is the scientific study proving their efficacy? That's right, there isn't one. If governments were genuine about road safety, and given the core of the problem on our roads is a lack of driver competency, they'd use all infringement revenue in raising competency, and the only way to do that effectively is driver training, initial and recurrent, just the same as happens for all pilots. Training is the bogeyman of road safety that no road safety body or supposed expert dares to mention, because it just doesn't work supposedly. That begs the question, why does training work well in just about all other technical activities but not for driving? A question never answered.
Dale Newman, Relbia
