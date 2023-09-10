Social media is brimming with travel snaps with Tasmanians sharing their caravanning adventures online, as more young couples and families are buying caravans to travel locally and interstate.
Huge crowds that attended the three-day Tasmanian Outdoor Boat and Caravan Show at Launceston's Silverdome this weekend displayed people's appetite for hitting the road.
Launceston father of two, Nick Morgan, is just one of a growing number of Tasmanian families discovering the joy of caravanning and camping.
"We're here at the show today looking at all the different caravans and seeing what's available and what kind of price we might be up for," he said.
"We'd love to take the kids around Tassie, exploring and seeing what's around. Obviously, we need something with bunks.
"We haven't taken the kids to Cradle Mountain yet, so that's next on the list. Maybe in the next school holidays, we will be up there. And then down the West Coast."
Tasmanian Outdoor Boat and Caravan Show event manager Ken Gourlay said the bumper crowds of the show demonstrated the popularity of caravan travel in Tasmania.
"This is our tenth anniversary, and we feel this is the biggest show we've had," Mr Gourlay said.
"Certainly, it is for exhibitors, and by the look of the numbers, we're looking at eight to 10,000 people come through.
"We didn't get a show last year because of COVID-19, and so I think people must have been missing it because they are really here in force today."
Mr Gourlay said people were spending more than ever on modern conveniences for their state-of-the-art transportable holiday accommodation.
"If they haven't got a toilet and shower in them, for some, that's a non-negotiable," he said.
"Caravanning has evolved a lot from just being a few retired people having a camping holiday to now many families taking a year off to travel Australia with their children, which is great.
"They don't stop learning; they just learn new and exciting stuff."
