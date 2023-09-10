The Examiner
Tasmanian Outdoor Boat and Caravan Show pulls huge crowds at 10th anniversary

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated September 10 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:30pm
Launceston father of two, Nick Morgan, with Dylan Morgan, 5, and Alice Morgan, 2, at the Tasmanian Outdoor Boat and Caravan Show. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Social media is brimming with travel snaps with Tasmanians sharing their caravanning adventures online, as more young couples and families are buying caravans to travel locally and interstate.

