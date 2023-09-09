In a bid to save Tasmanians who die from critical - but treatable - injuries in the minutes after an accident, St Johns Ambulance Tasmania is calling on the state government to implement mandatory first aid training for learner drivers.
The program, called "Learner Driver First Aid," is a free 30-minute online course that teaches young drivers how to perform lifesaving first aid skills in the event of a road crash.
The course, launched nationwide in 2022, has been mandated by the ACT government, allowing learner drivers to reduce the hours needed to obtain a provisional driving license if they complete the course.
St John Ambulance Tasmania chief executive Andrew Paynter said he was disappointed that Tasmania had not followed suit in mandating this simple and free program.
"Tasmania has one of the highest rates of road deaths per capita in Australia, with young drivers being overrepresented in these tragic outcomes," Mr Paynter said.
"St John Ambulance has offered the Tasmanian government a simple, effective, and cost-free solution to address this issue, but so far, our calls have been ignored."
Mr Paynter said bystanders with "basic knowledge" can take lifesaving steps before emergency services arrive.
"We know that it takes four minutes for a person to die from a blocked airway, which causes 85 per cent of pre-hospital vehicle deaths," he said.
"There are simple skills we teach in this course, such as the act of lifting an unconscious person's chin to unblock their airway, that could save their life."
Mr Paynter also encouraged all Tasmanians, regardless of age or driving status, to sign up for the free online course and learn how to save a life.
"First aid is a vital skill that everyone should have, not just drivers. It can make a difference in any situation, whether it's at home, at work, at school, or in public," he said.
"By making first aid training mandatory for learner drivers, we are not only preparing them for the road but also for life.
"Together, we can reduce the toll of road trauma and make a positive difference in our community."
To find out more or to complete the course, please visit www.stjohntas.org.au/learner-driver-first-aid.
