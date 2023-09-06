Shots fired into Norwood home, police investigating

A Norwood residence is believed to have been deliberately targeted in a shooting incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Multiple shots were fired through the window of a home shortly after midnight
Nobody was injured.
As of Thursday morning, road closures were in place near Rossmoyne Street as investigations continue.
Police said the closures were not a cause of concern for community members.
"Police believe this was a targeted incident," a Tasmania Police statement read.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au"
