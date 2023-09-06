The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Shots fired into Norwood home, police investigating

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 7 2023 - 11:27am, first published 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shots fired into Norwood home, police investigating
Shots fired into Norwood home, police investigating

A Norwood residence is believed to have been deliberately targeted in a shooting incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.