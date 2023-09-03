The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Pod of Dolphins spotted in Kanamaluka / River Tamar

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
September 3 2023 - 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You may have seen a seal or even a whale in the Tamar River, but have you ever seen a dolphin?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.