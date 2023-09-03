You may have seen a seal or even a whale in the Tamar River, but have you ever seen a dolphin?
What about a pod of dolphins?
A keen-eyed local spotted the unusual visitors headed north near Lanena on Sunday, September 3.
Reports of the dolphins were made on social media from Tuesday to Sunday, with sightings made along the River from Rosevears to the Batman Bridge.
"I think there were about 8-10 of whatever they were, and they were swimming towards Launceston," one Facebook user said.
"First thought it was Sammy the Seal back again, then realised it was actually dolphins," another said.
"They didn't disappoint. It was very special to see them on the Tamar."
A Department of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE Tas) spokesperson said coastal marine mammals such as dolphins are known to visit Tasmania's large estuaries and river systems, often coinciding with seasonal movements or changes in the food sources within estuaries such as the Tamar.
"Marine mammals that visit the upper reaches of Tasmanian estuaries generally remain for periods less than a week," they said.
"Limited visibility and the confined nature of some river systems may affect a dolphin's ability to avoid vessel interactions so people who use the river are asked to be vigilant and keep their distance.
"To report a stranding or sighting of whales and dolphins in Tasmania, please call the whale hotline on 0427 942 537 (0427 WHALES)."
