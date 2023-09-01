South Launceston captain Jay Blackberry has had one of the more unusual football seasons.
The midfielder/forward started with the year with a bang, named his team's best in their five-goal round one win against Rocherlea.
But he would not play again until round seven.
Now he's leading his team in Saturday's semi-final against Hillwood at Bridgenorth with the chance to make the grand final.
The Bulldogs haven't lost since round six with a round-15 draw against Longford the closest call.
On top of that, Blackberry could be in the running for the NTFA premier league best and fairest award despite only playing 12 home-and-away matches.
He was named ruck rover in The Examiner's team of the year after featuring in his side's best in nine of 12 matches and kicking 12 goals.
He was also named South's best in their qualifying final win against Rocherlea last weekend.
It's been a top effort for a player who returned to the kennel with plenty of hype during the off-season.
Blackberry, who is the TSL games record-holder with 237 matches, was a key part of Launceston's premiership dynasty.
Earlier this year, The Examiner reported Blackberry missed games after round one due to going through the process to try and become a firefighter.
He explained why he was able to return to playing more quickly than expected.
"There was a bit of a step backwards with the fire stuff there for four or five weeks but I've been lucky enough to get back in," he said.
"But that doesn't start until April now which is a good thing for me for this year.
"Obviously, it makes next year a little bit tough.
"I was able to kind of put it off and be stationed in Launceston next year.
"So that's obviously exciting for me but it's also (meant) I've been able to come back into this team and enjoy the group of guys we have."
He said he hoped his experience was helping around the team.
"I don't think they need me too much. They've now learned what it takes," he said.
"They've just got to have the confidence to be able to do it going forward now.
"Next year will look a little bit different for me but I still plan on playing towards the end of the season once the training finishes."
Blackberry, who has re-signed as assistant coach to Jack Maher again next year, elaborated on the firefighting course.
"I've just made it into the Tas Fire Service," he said.
"So it's just the training course which is a 15-week course which starts in late April next year.
"Then once I'm stationed, I'm able to play football again. It just takes 15 weeks out which is what I was preparing for midway through this year but unfortunately it kind of went back a couple of steps but I was able to get back in luckily."
It's clear Blackberry is making valuable contributions at the quarter-break huddles this year, voicing ideas to the group.
He had high praise for Maher.
"Jack's worked really hard behind the scenes which probably a lot of people don't understand," he said.
"We spend a lot of time on the phone but the group we've got has really helped.
"We've got some really quality players that can easily play at a higher level I've got no doubt about that."
