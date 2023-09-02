The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Opinion

OPINION: If you don't know, get informed on Indigenous Voice

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
September 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal Bass MP Bridget Archer will vote YES on The Voice to Parliament. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Liberal Bass MP Bridget Archer will vote YES on The Voice to Parliament. Picture by Paul Scambler.

The mantra from Peter Dutton and his sombre band of naysayers ahead of next month's referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is "If you don't know, vote no."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.