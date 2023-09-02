The mantra from Peter Dutton and his sombre band of naysayers ahead of next month's referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is "If you don't know, vote no."
It is a catchy phrase, but it concerns me that Australians might hear it as permission to be lazy or to plead ignorance.
For mine, the slogan should be "If you don't know, get informed." But that's neither catchy nor negative, and we all know negative campaigning works, especially in modern Australia.
At The Examiner we are always asking questions and always striving to provide readers with facts. And before we offer an opinion in articles like this, we try to get informed.
But today I won't try to tell you which way I reckon you should vote on the Voice.
Whether you say Yes or say No on October 14 is, of course, your choice. Indeed, it's your democratic right.
What I will do instead is urge you to make an informed choice; to take the time and make the effort to understand the issues behind the question that all Australians will be asked.
As we head towards referendum day, we all have an obligation to engage with reliable sources of information, to educate ourselves on the constitutional changes that have been proposed and find out how the Voice is intended to work.
Read the pamphlet that the Australian Electoral Commission is sending to your letterbox. Study both the Yes and the No cases.
The Voice is being presented to us as a step towards addressing the ongoing disadvantage faced by many First Nations Australians. It's been designed to provide a platform for Indigenous communities to express views and propose solutions to parliament and the government on matters that affect them.
If you haven't already, read the Uluru Statement from the Heart to understand where this idea originated.
There's other reading you can do too - reasoned, reasonable commentary and analysis from news outlets you can trust to be fair and balanced. Or, if you prefer an outlet at a particular end of the political spectrum, maybe sample insights from the opposite end.
"If you don't know, vote no" seems anchored in a fear that an Indigenous Voice will potentially take something away from non-Indigenous Australians.
Similar concerns were raised about the Mabo decision, which recognised Indigenous land rights. Those who opposed the Mabo decision warned homeowners would lose their backyards to a native title claim. When then PM Kevin Rudd said "sorry" to the Stolen Generations, we were told we'd be bombarded with lawsuits. The fears were unfounded. Maybe it's the same this time too.
Maybe that's a point worth discussing with family and friends. Maybe discuss the Voice (respectfully!) with colleagues at work or team-mates at sport.
Think of questions you might ask (respectfully!) when you find that someone has a different viewpoint. Even if they strike you as strident or ill-informed or misinformed, listen. Then ask more questions.
Even if you think your own mind's already made up, listen, discuss (respectfully!) and get informed. We can all do so much better than that fear-mongering slogan.
