Pronouncing Northern Tasmanian place names is no walk in City Park.
Just ask any mainlander who's ever looked at the word Launceston and thought 'that looks easy enough'.
To help alleviate confusion, we've compiled a handy how-to guide that'll have you pronouncing even the trickiest place names like a pro.
Avoca - You'll need to 'ave a car to get there, but that won't help you pronounce it. Av-OH-kuh. If you say it right, it should Avoca positive response from the locals.
Ben Lomond - None of that Frenchy 'Ben L'Mond' stuff here, thankyou. The mountain's high, and the name is Lowmend.
Bicheno - The stakes are high on this one. That C is an S in disguise and you'd want to remember.
Breadalbane - Breadalbane residents will tell you that people who pronounce Breadlabane wrong are the Breadal-bane of their existence. Bread-orl-bn.
Derby - The 'er' in Derby is a reminder to err on the side of pronouncing it 'er' not ar'.
Fingal - Doesn't rhyme with single. Mind you it doesn't rhyme with any other word either.
Freycinet - Rhymes with chardonnay and the 'c' should make a 'sh' sound.
Glen Dhu - Pretend he's Stuart Dew's brother.
Grindelwald - The L is like a good library - silent.
Launceston - If you know, you know.
Legana - It's only spelt the way it is because there's no other English word with four consecutive 'A's. Luh-Gaaaarna.
Poatina - The 'tin' is pronounced 'teen'. Think of AFL commentator Anthony Hudson when Buddy Franklin kicked 13 at York Park that time. THIRTEEEEEEEEEN.
Pyengana - What would you do if you needed a road trip snack at Pub in the Paddock? You'd get a pie and then you're garna go.
Rocherlea - This should not rhyme with broccoli. Roacher-Lee.
Trevallyn - Take your chips off the table, you can't go Trev-all-in. It's Tr'v Allen - like how you might refer to Trevor Allen if he was more than a passing acquaintance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.