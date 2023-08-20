installation of a weir and gauge above Phillip Street, for improved calibration of the flood model (completed);

land acquisition and creek widening between Phillip Street and Edward Street (completed);

land acquisition and creek widening between the rail line and Drummond Street (completed);

removal of the redundant Cemetery Road culvert and trees immediately upstream of Drummond Street (completed);

Phillip Street culvert upgrades;

Edward Street culvert upgrades;

abandonment of the Youl Road culvert/crossing, to be undertaken when Youl Road is handed over to the council by the Department of State Growth;

installation of a new culvert under the Western Rail Line, inclusive of a pedestrian underpass, to realign the creek to a more natural alignment. (Currently the creek runs alongside Youl Road before passing under the existing road and rail culverts which are at right angles to the direction of flow);