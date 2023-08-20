Northern Midlands Council is undertaking a $3.7 million project to protect homes in Perth from extreme flooding.
Northern Midlands Council mayor Mary Knowles said the council started planning the works in 2016 after receiving a report that assessed the risk of flooding from Sheepwash Creek.
An upper area of the catchment passes through Mackinnon's Dam which is north of Perth.
Overflows from this dam pass to the creek line which makes its way through the west Perth urban area.
Cr Knowles said the work was vitally important to protect residents and their properties.
"Flood issues are exacerbated by the topography in the urban area, which is very flat in comparison to the upper catchment," she said.
"Climate change is very real and all levels of governments have a responsibility to plan and take action now to mitigate against future flood and storm damage."
The midlands experienced widespread flooding in August 2010 with Perth peaking at 7.5 metres.
Cr Knowles said the council had successfully sought funding under the federal government's Disaster Ready Fund (DRF) to enable three road and one rail culverts to be designed and constructed on a 50-50 funding basis.
The Disaster Ready Fund is a $200 million initiative to fund medium to long-term projects in partnership with state, territory and local governments to build resilience and reduce risks of disasters caused by climate change and other natural hazards.
Cr Knowles said the council hoped to condense their initial time frame and complete the project by 30 June, 2025.
Other flood prevention undertaken by the council includes creek widening, improving culverts and installing swales to take water away from homes, she said.
The mayor said Northern Midlands Council has also acquired 35,550 square metres of private flood-prone land of which 81 per cent has been designated as open space to create a natural flood plain.
She said after completing these improvements, 60 properties are likely to be affected to varying degrees by flooding that exceeds normal annual levels.
"When completed, the remaining works will protect most private property from flooding in an extreme event," Cr Knowles said.
She said an important side benefit of project was the creation of a public green space for residents.
"Eventually, council plans to build walking tracks and other facilities through this open area for the community to enjoy," Cr Knowles said.
Improvements planned include:
It is also expected the work will reduce siltation further down the South Esk River catchment.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
