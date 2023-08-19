Escaping to the country has got a little bit easier with the launch of a new online property planning tool tailored to those managing small rural properties.
Launched by NRM North as part of the Small Farm Living program, the DIY Property Planning Tool is designed with those who may have recently moved to a rural property be it through inheriting acreage, moving from suburbia or migrating interstate.
NRM North Biodiversity Program manager Kate Thorn said the key aspect was ensuring information was relevant to Northern Tasmania and easily digestible.
"There is so much information out there for small landholders, online and through field days and workshops," Ms Thorn said.
"What we identified was a need to help people translate those learnings into a concise and practical plan for their property.
"Now they can do that online with our property planning tool, which also has resource links appropriate and relevant for smallholders and for the Tasmanian context."
The online tool takes small-scale landholders through a step-by-step process to identify their current situation, their vision for the property and the scope of their land knowledge.
At the end of the process landholders receive a list of priorities and an action plan which they can undertake and review periodically.
Ms Thorn said self-assessment was key to lasting success.
"The tool looks at a range of valuable issues including soil health and nutrients, grazing, waterway health, improvements to biodiversity, weed mitigation, and chemical management," she said.
"The self-assessment questions in each of these sections will help landowners to get a better understanding of their properties."
The Small Farm Living program was launched in 2013, after consultation with Northern Tasmanian smallholders.
This highlighted a need for resources tailored to those managing acreages rather than vast commercial enterprises.
The program is funded through the federal National Landcare Program.
