The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Remembering Launceston's R Miller & Co soap and candle factory

By Nigel Burch
August 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Though uncaptioned in the original, this appears to be the R Miller & Co manufactory at the corner of Elizabeth and Margaret streets in 1896. Picture by The Examiner, September 26, 1896.
Though uncaptioned in the original, this appears to be the R Miller & Co manufactory at the corner of Elizabeth and Margaret streets in 1896. Picture by The Examiner, September 26, 1896.

Many Tasmanian industries had a painful adjustment to make at federation in 1901, when we formed Australia and removed all interstate tariffs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.