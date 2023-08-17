The milestones keep coming for Bracknell ahead of their NTFA premier round 18 home clash with Bridgenorth.
Co-captain Sam Borlini will play his 300th senior game while Brodie Robinson will play his 100th senior match for the Redlegs.
Borlini, who played much of his football for East Devonport, is a utility who joined Bracknell in 2021.
Coach Corry Goodluck said he was a great clubman who went above and beyond to help behind-the-scenes, including organising merchandise.
He added he was a utility who helped drive the club's premiership success in 2021.
"(It was) really unlucky for Sam, he broke his leg in the grand final in the first 10 minutes," Goodluck said.
"So he never really got to play out the game and he always said 'I'm not satisfied or I wasn't happy with that'.
"So full credit to him, he accepted what had happened and he accepted that we won but he's never been satisfied with that and he always wants to work harder and play and win another one."
The coach highlighted Borlini's leadership and ability to read the play.
"He understands how the game evolves and works. He's so precious for us on-field," Goodluck said.
The coach said Robinson was a hard-runner who brought unbelievable pressure.
"When things get tough - and things have been tough this year for us - he's one that's probably led us from the front and I give him a role every week to play on high-profile players on other teams," Goodluck said.
"I don't think I could name one time that he's been beaten."
The Redlegs are coming off a 94-point loss to South Launceston which Goodluck said was a good wake-up call for his group.
"I'm glad that actually happened, leading into finals," he said.
"Just to show the guys where we're at and mentally, where we need to get to.
"In saying that, I have seen this group in this situation before. I've seen them the year we won it and I remember Longford beat us by 120 points and we then beat them in a preliminary final by 22 points. So I know this groups has got the heart and the will to turn it around."
Goodluck said the Redlegs would have back-pocket Lachlan Pearn and ruck Noah Mead returning this week.
While only four premiership points separate fifth-placed Bracknell and sixth-ranked Bridgenorth, there is a 46.17 percentage difference between the two.
As Parrots coach Oli Cook noted, it would take a miracle to sneak into the top five.
"I've done the maths and I think we need to win by 249 points to make finals, taking away time for the ball to get back to the middle, we have to kick a major every 70 seconds of play, so I imagine it will be all-out attack," he said.
"All jokes aside, we have a lot of respect for Corry's Redlegs, we know they're a hard-nosed super competitive side that have some fantastic players."
Cook said Cody Jones would miss with a shoulder injury while 19-year-old midfielder/forward Bailey Simmonds comes up from the reserves for his first senior game of the year.
The Parrots broke a five-game losing streak last week with an eight-point win over Scottsdale.
Cook reflected on the arc of his team's season.
"We had a high focus on teaching the defensive side of the game and we felt we had a lot of success in that area, winning some tight games, keeping sides to 7-8 goals for a 6-7 week period," he said.
"Then we tried to open the game up and focus on some transitional movement to give us a greater scoring power.
"Unfortunately, with a young, inexperienced, and developing side, we found we also opened up the game for our opposition on turnover, lost some of our defensive mechanisms in the process and were scored against heavily.
"Sometimes it's a necessary evil of teaching and developing."
The Bridgenorth coach spoke of the positives from last weekend's win.
He said the future was bright as they fielded a team of players mostly 21 years old or younger.
"We laid 105 tackles on the weekend and won the key metrics we set ourselves but the most pleasing thing was that some of the offensive movements we have been learning remained but this time it was supported by our defence," he said.
"That's how learning and development occurs. A 17-year-old kicked the winning goal, Harry Templar, another 17-year-old Jack Stedman laid 12 tackles and our under-18s captain Daniel Jordan laid 11 tackles, with our 19-year-old ruckman Dylan Farquhar, accumulating 60 hit-outs, 21 disposals, six tackles and he slotted the final goal from a big contested mark."
Elsewhere, Longford's captain Josh Frankcombe will play his 100th senior game for the club when the Tigers host George Town.
Deloraine host South Launceston and Scottsdale welcome Hillwood.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
