The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Winners crowned at The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards for 2022

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish McKenzie and Jorjah Bailey were recognised as the male and female athletes of the year. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Cyclist Hamish McKenzie and golfer Jorjah Bailey took out the athlete of the year gongs at The Examiner and Woolworths Junior Sports Awards at Country Club Tasmania on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.