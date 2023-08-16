The Examiner
Cattle thief Peter Whynn Jones but might not go to jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
Peter Whynn Jones as featured in the Examiner in 2016. Picture Paul Scambler
Peter Whynn Jones as featured in the Examiner in 2016. Picture Paul Scambler

A former prize winning dairy farmer who stole $349,000 worth of client's cattle because his business was losing money will be assessed for a home detention order.

