The competitive nature of the Matildas will be on display at Riverside Primary School on Wednesday - along with their penalty-taking skills.
With Matildamania engulfing schools and work places across the nation as the team prepares to face England in the Women's World Cup semi-final, students and staff alike were keen to emulate their spot-kick prowess from Saturday's victory over France.
"We're all very excited about the Matildas getting into the semi-final so have organised a green and gold day featuring a penalty shootout between staff and students," explained principal Jane Bovill.
"We're looking forward to seeing who comes out on top. I feel some staff believe they have some soccer skills they have not used for a while that might come to the fore, but our students are also very competitive and feel they have an edge on us."
With wearing of green and gold for the day heartily encouraged, Mrs Bovill said the success of Sam Kerr and co. has given students across Australia something to aspire to.
"In Tasmania sometimes we don't get the opportunity to see things like this but watching the Matildas on TV has made everyone sit up and notice and highlights the importance of sport for everyone - but especially girls."
Among those suitably inspired was 10-year-old pupil Millie Sattler who attended last week's knockout-round win over Denmark.
"There weren't many Denmark supporters," she recalled of the experience at Stadium Australia.
"The atmosphere was great and it was very loud ... and I got to see Sam Kerr play!
"I feel it's great to have the Australian women's team in the World Cup. They've been doing great and it's such a good achievement to make it this far."
