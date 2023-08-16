Safer travel and less congestion are promised as work on a key road linking Northern Tasmanian towns begins.
The Pipers River Bridge, which is part of Bridport Road linking Scottsdale, Bridport, and George Town, is set to undergo a $1.6 million overhaul to strengthen the road.
The Department of State Growth says on average 963 vehicles cross the bridge each day, and about 31 per cent of these are heavy vehicles.
The strengthening works are part of the $100 million Freight Capacity Upgrade Program, which received $80 million in federal funding.
Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said the Pipers River project, and others like it, would improve congestion and road safety.
"Pipers River Bridge is just one of the several road strengthening projects that are in the works," she said.
"This program aims to increase the freight capacity of critical and regional freight routes throughout Tasmania.
"The Australian Government's investment is a key part of ensuring Tasmanian roads are as safe and efficient as possible."
The remaining $20 million has been contributed by the Tasmanian Government.
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson said ensuring road freight routes remained safe was key to continued economic growth.
"The Tasmanian economy continues to grow and improving freight transport infrastructure will ensure that growth continues," Mr Ferguson said.
"The Pipers River Bridge project continues the program of extensive upgrading of the state's freight transport network to provide improved access, and support the safe and efficient movement of goods around Tasmania."
Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said the announcement was "great news" for the motorists who use the road daily.
Work on the bridge is expected to last until November 2023 and the contract was awarded to Tasmanian company BridgePro Engineering.
Works will take place from 7am-6pm weekdays, and motorists are advised there will be lane closures and reduced speed limits during this time.
Delays of up to eight minutes are expected during work hours.
