Saturday's first versus third Hillwood, Longford game was a scoring fest early which surprised given their 36-all draw earlier this NTFA premier season.
On a sunny day with only a light breeze, four goals were kicked within the opening minutes but somehow the end score showed Hillwood winning 7.6 (48) to 5.6 (36) at home.
Hillwood made their move in the second stanza and their ball movement through the middle of the ground was scary good.
They had clearly gone to work on linking up with short passes through the guts.
In the lead up, Sharks coach Jake Pearce said the drier grounds at this time of year would suit his team better.
That's how he felt it panned out on Saturday.
"We pride ourselves on fitness and run-and-carry and our rotations are always pretty high each week to make sure our run through the middle of the ground is where it has to be," he said.
"And with the ground (condition) like it was, it helped with that.
"We've got to put blokes in positions they want to hit up, we've got to work for each other, if we clog up the middle of the ground it makes it hard to use those kicks.
"So work-rate was a big thing and blokes were prepared to get in and out of the space and we used those kicks through the middle."
Both coaches felt there was a crucial 10 minutes in the second quarter where Hillwood got away after scores were level at quarter-time.
Arguably the major that decided the game was when the Sharks' Alistair Taylor marked and goaled just before the half-time siren.
"The last half of the second quarter set up the game, those couple of goals before half-time really put us in a good spot because they came at us like we knew they would and we held strong," Pearce said.
Tigers coach Mitch Stagg said his group had played poorly in second quarters across the season.
"I touched on that at half-time," he said.
"To allow two or three goals in succession has been a bit of theme for us ... ultimately it's a two-goal game so that's very costly."
Stagg felt the Tigers were definitely beaten when the ball moved from inside to outside the contest.
"Their ability to get that ball outside the source really killed us all day," he said.
"They got goal-side of us. I just put it down to their spread. Once they won the football they were gone and we were too slow to react.
"They talked up that outside game through the week and they certainly delivered on that."
Stagg spoke of where the Tigers could improve.
"We've certainly got pace I just don't think we used it necessarily (on Saturday), we didn't get an opportunity to use it," he said.
"They pressured us really well and that perceived pressure in the second quarter started to come also.
"We were just banging the ball long down the line so if we took control of the ball a little bit more you can bring wingers into the game.
"I think particularly on this ground, wing is a very important position - they were able to get out to the wing and then back inside really quickly and just control the ball with that 15 or 20-metre short kick on the 45 (degrees).
"So that's something we've got to look at it and address."
The Sharks had also put thought in to their forward-50 delivery.
"We brought in Witty (Andrew Whitmore) this week, we knew we needed a bigger couple of forwards because (they) pride themselves on getting numbers back behind the football and they're really big bodies and they love contested football," Pearce said.
"We needed to make sure we got the football in there quick to force a one-on-one which didn't give opportunities for blokes to drop back and sit in front of the hole."
The Sharks were also organised in the backline.
Hillwood captain Zac Oldenhof was taking lots of marks on the last line of defence like former Geelong AFL player Tom Harley used to.
Pearce said Oldenhoff's strength is his intercept-marking and the Sharks did everything they could to bring that to the fore.
"Denzel McLean was really good and he put pressure on his forwards and the mids put pressure on the ball which allowed Plov (Oldenhoff) to fall off and take those intercept marks," he said.
"If we gave free entry at the front of the stoppage, Plov wouldn't be in the play at all and then it would have made it hard for him to intercept those kicks."
Meanwhile, Stagg said the Tigers hadn't quite got their balance right.
"Our mix probably isn't quite where it needs to be which is a bit of a concern heading into finals," he said.
"We'll work on that pretty strongly over the next couple of weeks heading into the first final and get ourselves in the best position to win it."
From the sidelines, Rocky Barron, who showcased his pace and agility throughout the match, looked the most dangerous prospect for Hillwood to manage.
While the Sharks looked settled it appears the Tigers could benefit from more leg-speed.
