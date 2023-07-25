The impending sale of a massive residential block in St Leonards could pave the way for housing growth in Launceston.
A 48-hectare farmland block at 345A St Leonards Road is under contract to a mainland developer.
The sale price is undisclosed, but is understood to be one of the biggest sums paid for residential land in Launceston.
Knight Frank Launceston's Rob Dixon said the land had been identified by council as an ideal spot for residential development and was zoned 'future urban'.
"It allows the developer and sit down and look at a compatible zoning with the City of Launceston council," Mr Dixon said.
"[The number of lots] will depend on what the zoning is - it could provide a mix of high density, low density zonings depending on what the developer sits down and develops [in] a masterplan with the City of Launceston council.
"That's still to be worked through by the developer with council, and that will ultimately determine how many lots."
The land has been owned by the same company for a number of generations, and is set to sell to a first-time investor in the Tasmanian market.
"They see the confidence in residential opportunities in Tasmania and are excited by the opportunities that presents," Mr Dixon said.
St Leonards has been earmarked as Launceston's biggest future growth corridor heading into the next decade-plus.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.