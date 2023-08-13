Two years into his Tasmanian governorship, General Sir Phillip Bennett was faced with a constitutional crisis.
Liberal premier Robin Gray had lost his majority - securing just 17 of 35 seats - and was pushing for a second election to form a stable government.
Approached by Labor leader Michael Field and five Greens MPs, who formed what would later be known as the Labor-Green Accord, Sir Phillip was typically thorough.
He interviewed each of the five Greens candidates, ensuring they would not block supply and hamstring the government, before commissioning Mr Field as the state's new premier.
Assessing Sir Phillip's contribution to Tasmania, Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the governor of eight years had been the epitome of "service and leadership".
"[He was] a steadfast leader, providing a constant in a changing political landscape," he said.
Sir Phillip died peacefully at Kyneton's RM Begg care home in Victoria earlier this month after a long illness.
His "action-packed" life of 94 years was characterised by service, determination and leadership, and was in many ways shaped by the timing of World War II.
Born in Western Australia in 1928, Sir Phillip grew up as a keen sportsman and pianist.
He considered enrolling at the Conservatorium of Music before instead joining the army, aged 17, and arrived at Duntroon when the war finished in 1946.
An exceptional military career followed.
He served the Australian Armed Forces in Japan, Korea, Papua New Guinea, Malta, Cyprus and Vietnam, where he fought as a leader in the Battle of Coral-Balmoral.
He continued rising through the ranks and ultimately served as Chief of the Australian Defence Force from 1984 to 1987.
Five months after retiring from the military, aged 58, he accepted an invitation to become governor of Tasmania.
He had been offered many other, better-paying roles.
"He always chose public service," Sir Phillip's youngest son Steve said.
"He was very dedicated to the idea of service for others, which is unusual these days.
"He didn't get rich out of it, but he was very much concerned about being of use to society."
Tasmania held a special place in Sir Phillip's heart.
His mother had been a Tasmanian, he honeymooned with wife Margaret in Tasmania, and the eight years they spent at Government House were some of their most cherished.
Returning to the mainland in 1995, Sir Phillip had no thought of sitting back.
He became founding chairman of the Australian War Memorial Foundation, Order of Australia Association president, and patron to many other organisations.
"Sir Phillip's continued life of public service demonstrated his enduring commitment to our country," an ADF statement read.
"[His] leadership, dedication, conviction and professionalism have left a lasting impact on the ADF."
Sir Phillip is survived by two children, five grandchildren and seven-great grandchildren.
Margaret, his treasured wife of 60 years, died in 2017 while his eldest son Michael also died in recent months.
Steve said he would remember his father as being tough but fair.
"He was demanding of the best of what you could be," he said.
"He was old-fashioned in a good way ... there was a great sense of duty that he maintained throughout his life."
Sir Phillip's daughter Jane Davidson said her father was kind, gentle and humble.
"He was a very capable and determined man who always thought of his service to the nation before many things," she said.
"He loved his family very much."
Jane said it had been a great honour to accompany her dad at major anniversaries of the Vietnam and Korean wars.
"Men and women would seek him out just to have their photo taken with him and to talk to me and tell me of all his great achievements - those were proud moments," she said.
"I knew him as a great dad and loved him dearly for that, but to witness the admiration he got from others was pretty extraordinary."
A funeral for Sr Phillip will be held in Canberra on August 15.
Hamish Geale
