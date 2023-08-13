The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

General Sir Phillip Bennett, former Tasmanian governor, dies aged 94

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 14 2023 - 7:59am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General Sir Phillip Bennett arrives in Tasmania in 1987. Picture supplied
General Sir Phillip Bennett arrives in Tasmania in 1987. Picture supplied

Two years into his Tasmanian governorship, General Sir Phillip Bennett was faced with a constitutional crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.