Calling all festival-goers: Tasmania's largest multi-day camping festival is back, and organisers say it's even better than before.
The Tasmanian independent music and arts festival Party in the Paddock (PITP) is set to return to Quercus Park at Carrick in 2024.
Kicking off on February 8, the four-day extravaganza is set to grow again with an additional day and an expanded lineup.
Organisers say after a two-year hiatus, the festival's triumphant rebirth in 2023 went off without a hitch, gathering an estimated 12,000 people at the new Carrick site.
Festival director Jesse Higgs said the 2024 PITP is a far cry from the festival's humble origins of a few hundred people and a hay bale stage.
"Now coming into its eleventh year, PITP has created epic memories for over a decade for festival lovers from all around the country," Mr Higgs said.
"The annual Paddock pilgrimage is back in full swing, and we're as excited as ever to be bringing Tassie crew, mainlanders, Aussie expats, and some of our favourite bands in the whole wide world back to a couple of beloved-dusty-old-beautiful-Tasmanian Paddocks."
More information will be released on the festival website partyinthepaddockfestival.com.au/ in the coming weeks.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
