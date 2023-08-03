The Examiner
ANMF Tasmania says nurse pay deal offer not adequate

By Stephanie Dalton
August 3 2023 - 5:00pm
ANMF Tasmanian Branch Secretary Emily Shepherd said the ANMF concluded consultation on the government's pay deal offer. Picture by Paul Scambler
ANMF Tasmanian Branch Secretary Emily Shepherd said the ANMF concluded consultation on the government's pay deal offer. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) Tasmanian Branch has concluded its consultation on the government's pay deal offer, with many members claiming they are not adequately remunerated for their work experience.

