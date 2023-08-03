The Examiner
Martha Stewart says Tasmania has the best food in new interview

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 7:00am
Martha Stewart during her trip to Tasmania in 2019, outside Bruny Island Cheese & Beer Co. Picture supplied.
The lifestyle guru might be more at home enjoying the fine dining of Paris, but in a recent interview with Conde Nast Traveler, Martha Stewart declared Tasmania as the place to be.

