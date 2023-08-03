The lifestyle guru might be more at home enjoying the fine dining of Paris, but in a recent interview with Conde Nast Traveler, Martha Stewart declared Tasmania as the place to be.
"The best food I've had was probably in Tasmania," she said.
"The way they grow things is so extraordinary: the best cherries in the world, the best fish in the world, the best coffee.
"They make [sparkling wine] now that is reputedly as good as any French Champagne."
Martha visited the island in 2019 along with her only daughter, Alexis, and her two grandkids, Jude and Truman.
"We had the most fabulous cookouts on beaches with phenomenal chefs. They have wonderful restaurants in Hobart - and then there are restaurants in the countryside around Hobart," she said.
"You have to have a helicopter or a small plane if you want to really get around because there's only one road, and it's one lane. It's hard to go from place to place.
"I was with the grandchildren, but we ate fabulous food every single meal. It's a really fabulous place to visit."
Tourism Tasmania Chief Executive Sarah Clark said Martha's unprompted comments demonstrated the state's unique food industry.
"She visited back in 2019, so it is great that her experience was still at the front of her mind," Ms Clark said.
"It means it was an incredibly powerful experience and really is a testament to our food industry.
"Tasmania's food industry caters for all different types of people, and shows that Tasmania is becoming a destination that people know for good food and wine."
