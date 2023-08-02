Plans for a new state-of-the-art driving range and a mini golf course at the Launceston Country Club have been released.
The proposal, estimated to cost more than $5 million, includes new dining facilities, improved parking and is intended to complement the existing 18-hole golf course.
It is estimated to provide jobs for 55 people during construction.
Federal Group spokesman Greg Farrell Jr said the Country Club had always been known for its golf.
"As the name suggests, the Country Club is all about relaxing and enjoying a laid-back lifestyle, so what better way to enjoy a bit of leisure, than a round of mini golf and a bit of a hit on the driving range," he said.
"We have developed this to not only capture the golf tourist, who may be in the state to enjoy one of the many great courses in Tasmania, but also the local who wants to have a bit of a hit over the weekend."
Mr Farrell said it was hoped once the development received the appropriate approvals, it would employ some 20 people and be completed by February next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.