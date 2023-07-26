A global review from BirdLife Australia and CSIRO provided insights into how seabirds would respond to future climate change from marine heatwaves, as temperatures around the globe warm up.
Marine heatwaves are a global phenomenon where sea temperatures are anomalously warm for extended periods, and according to the study, are increasing in frequency, intensity and extent.
Convenor at BirdLife Tasmania and lead author of the study Eric Woehler said marine heatwaves fundamentally changed the marine environment that seabirds depended on.
"Looking at how seabirds respond to current extremes provide critical insights into how they will deal with future scenarios when these conditions become the norm," Dr Woehler said.
"Marine heatwaves are a window to the future of global oceans, and the more extreme the marine heatwave, the farther into the future we can see."
According to the study, increased environmental stressors had severe negative effects to seabirds, including mass die-offs, breeding failures and decreasing populations.
Co-author of the study Alistair Hobday said said migratory and long-distance species such as albatrosses and shearwaters appeared to be more likely to survive a marine heatwave than species that are were confined to near-shore areas around their colonies, such as penguins.
"The overlap between marine heatwaves, the seabird's breeding season and foraging range were critical in determining seabirds' responses and the likelihood whether they survived the event or not," Dr Hobday said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
