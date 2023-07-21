Three Tasmanians have had their AFL draft hopes boosted - named in the All-Australian side following the under-18 national championships.
Victorian-based former North Launceston player Ryley Sanders and Launceston duo Colby McKercher and James Leake were all named in the side - as the accolades keep coming for Sanders.
The 18-year-old, who won the Larke Medal for player of the championships, was named captain of the All-Australian team, which featured eight players from the Allies' historic win.
Sanders averaged 36 disposals across the four games, with McKercher (33) and Leake (16 and five marks) also putting up strong numbers.
Here's what AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan had to say about the three Tasmanians.
Sanders: "Strong-bodied midfielder who is both powerful and courageous in his attack on the ball and pressure he exerts on the opposition in contests.
"His strong two-way running was another feature of his game as he dominated the championships, averaging 35 disposals at 80 per cent efficiency, with 14.5 contested possessions, five clearances and four tackles to win the Larke Medal as the best and fairest. Selected as captain of the All-Australian team."
McKercher: "Medium midfielder who played both on the inside and outside. Used his dazzling speed to break the lines and used the ball with pinpoint accuracy on his preferred left foot.
"Averaged 32.8 disposals and 5.8 clearances across the four matches to impose himself on each game. Also kicked two vital goals on the run to ensure victory in the Allies' final match against Victoria Country. Finished runner-up in the Larke Medal voting behind Allies teammate Ryley Sanders."
Leake: "Medium defender who was one of the real success stories of the championships after being included for the opening game at the last opportunity.
"Consolidated his position and was resolute down back throughout the championships, with his intercept marking and dash features of his play. Averaged 16.2 disposals and five marks as the Allies defence set up a unit most couldn't penetrate."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
