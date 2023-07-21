The Examiner
Ryley Sanders named captain of under-18 All-Australian team

Josh Partridge
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:50pm
Three Tasmanians have had their AFL draft hopes boosted - named in the All-Australian side following the under-18 national championships.

