St Patrick's College staff member stood down

Launceston Catholic College St Patrick's says Tasmania Police is investigating an allegation of misconduct by one of its staff members.
In a response to The Examiner following receipt of an anonymous letter purporting to be from a parent, St Patrick's said: "St Patrick's has received allegations of misconduct about one of its staff members."
"The staff member has been stood down pending the outcome of a police investigation."
The anonymous letter dated June 21 claimed that parents had not been informed.
The Examiner sought comment from Tasmania Police.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
