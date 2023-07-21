The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

St Patrick's College staff member stood down

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's College, Prospect. Picture by Craig George. The Examiner. 22/07/2023
St Patrick's College, Prospect. Picture by Craig George. The Examiner. 22/07/2023

Launceston Catholic College St Patrick's says Tasmania Police is investigating an allegation of misconduct by one of its staff members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.