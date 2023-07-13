Launceston will host two Women's Big Bash League 09 games this season, including the Hurricanes' season opener on October 20.
Cricket Australia unveiled the 59-game fixture on Thursday, July 13 with the Canes to play six of their 14 games on home soil through October and November.
It will mean the North-West will miss out on hosting duties after last year welcoming not one but two games at the Latrobe Cricket Ground.
The Canes' season opener will be played at UTAS Stadium on Friday, October 20 under lights against the Perth Scorchers.
They will return to the northern stadium 10 days later to face the Sydney Thunder on Monday, October 3 before travelling to Hobart on Thursday, November 2 for their first game at Blundstone Arena against Melbourne Stars.
The Hurricanes will welcome the star-studded Sydney Sixers on Monday, November 13 at Blundstone Arena, and will cap off their home games on Thursday, November 23 against the Melbourne Renegades.
The highlight of the season will come during the final round where the Hurricanes will take part in a blockbuster match against reigning champions Adelaide at a tier one venue, the SCG.
The WBBL09 finals series are scheduled to get underway from Tuesday, November 28.
