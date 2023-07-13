The Examiner
Hobart Hurricanes to play six WBBL09 games in Tasmania

By Emily Clooney
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:50am
Launceston will host two Women's Big Bash League 09 games this season, including the Hurricanes' season opener on October 20.

