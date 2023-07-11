The Examiner
Home/Council and Politics

Linda Burney visited Launceston to join fellow Voice advocates at UTAS

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Advocates for a Voice to Parliament visited Launceston in a bid to bolster support for the "yes" campaign in the upcoming referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Council and Politics
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.