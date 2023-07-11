Advocates for a Voice to Parliament visited Launceston in a bid to bolster support for the "yes" campaign in the upcoming referendum.
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, member for Bass Bridget Archer, Melythina Tiakana Warrana Aboriginal Corporation chairperson Nick Cameron and former Tasmanian premier Peter Gutwein took to the stage to spruik the campaign.
Opening the event Ms Burney said the country was at a critical moment, as the opportunity to make such a change came around infrequently and a successful referendum would be a "really unifying moment".
"For those that think this issue is going to come around again in a year or two and you don't have to make a decision now, the answer is no," she said.
"It will not come around again."
Ms Burney said the government had sought legal advice Voice to ensure the Voice would not compromise Aboriginal sovereignty.
The minister also said the Voice was needed as the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians is "just not closing", and the independent advisory body would more effectively rectify the matter.
Closing the Gap data received multiple mentions by the panel, in particular the eight-year difference in life expectancy, lower rates of tertiary education among Indigenous Australians and higher rates of incarceration.
Mr Cameron said there would be positive "practical outcomes" from creating a Voice to Parliament, and although it would not be a panacea to the issues faced by Indigenous Australians, it would be a stepping stone to further progress.
"We need a Voice to Parliament and executive to tell our stories, provide our solutions," he said.
"Don't undervalue the power of listening and don't undervalue the power of being heard.
"Constitutional recognition and the Voice will provide practical outcomes for Tasmanian Aboriginal people and that can only be in the best interest of Australia."
Similar sentiments were conveyed by Ms Archer, who said a "no" vote would would be a vote for a status quo that is "not acceptable".
Mr Gutwein said a failed referendum would put "true reconciliation" further out of reach and undo gains made over several decades.
Audience members were given the chance to have their say on the Voice, and air any concerns they had with the panel.
These ranged from concerns over support for Indigenous people during the referendum, to "No" campaign advocates "fear mongering" about the Voice enabling "tribal customs" which Ms Burney labelled "total rubbish".
Ms Burney said lessons had also been learned from the same-sex marriage plebiscite, with funds allocated for Indigenous-specific health services to help those impacted by the campaign.
Another memorable moment was a philosophical question about tensions between justice or "equality before the law" and compassion, and whether the Voice would sacrifice justice for compassion.
Ms Archer "had a crack" at unpicking the dichotomy, noting the Constitution includes powers to make race-based laws which had historically targeted Indigenous Australians.
"I don't think that it is a question of compassion," she said.
"You talk about equality before the law but I think it is a question of equity and we've got to recognise that we're not operating from a level playing field in the first place.
"It's very hard to have equality before the law if you don't have equity, and that is a justice argument, I think not compassionate."
Not all audience members were ready to vote "Yes" on the voice, with veteran Tasmanian Aboriginal rights campaigner Michael Mansell and Adam Thompson calling for more than just the Voice.
Mr Mansell said there needed to be a Treaty and truth-telling convention to satisfy the other aspects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Ms Burney said this would happen in due course, but it was important the Australian Government did not impede state-based progress.
On the matter of state-based reconciliation, Mr Cameron noted Tasmania had lagged behind on the path to reconciliation, but said it could lead to faster progress.
"Tasmania is around about six or seven years behind other jurisdictions in Australia when it comes to negotiating a treaty and truthfully, that's a tragedy," he said.
"We've got a lot of work to do to catch up.
"Looking at the work the other jurisdictions have done, to learn what's worked well and what hasn't worked well ... is a really important approach."
Mr Mansell also stated the referendum would not necessarily lead to a Voice to Parliament, as parliament could only be empowered rather than compelled.
Mr Cameron said a "Yes" vote would deliver a "very strong mandate" for the government to create the body.
Mr Thompson said he was concerned that if the Voice was solely an advisory body, it would relegate Indigenous perspectives to a lower level of "respect and dignity".
This was answered by the former Tasmanian premier, who reiterated his concerns over a failed referendum but said the Voice would be unlike any other advisory body.
"This national Voice and the advice that is taken forward will be there and it will be clear for all to see," Mr Gutwein said.
"I would suggest in most instances, if that advice is sound, if that advice will close the gap ... I don't think there's any government that would be brave enough to reject it."
