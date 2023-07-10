With unions claiming teachers are being burned out with heavy workloads, and the state unable to recruit enough to fill vacancies, two Tasmanian educators think bleeding edge artificial intelligence could be the solution to the state's education woes.
Tasmanian high school teachers Paul Matthews and Jacob Skierka on Monday said they will soon launch a new AI-powered tool, MyTeacherAide, which could help teachers save time by automatically planning lessons and coordinating curriculum.
The tool's features include an ability to automatically modernise and adjust the reading level of texts ensuring access for students of all levels.
It also streamlines feedback on students' assessment, and is capable of drafting emails and consent letters for parents at the push of a button.
"No one gets into teaching to spend all their time sending emails and writing lesson plans," said Paul Matthews, co-founder and chief executive officer of Margate-based MyTeacherAide Pty Ltd.
"MyTeacherAide allows teachers to spend more time doing the very things they entered into the profession to do."
The company is planning to launch the pilot program in September and has put out a call for teachers across the state to participate in testing the service.
According to the company, participants will gain free early access to the full range of MyTeacherAide's features and will play a "critical" role in shaping its development.
According to the company, the tool will come at a crucial time for teachers, who face "administrative overload" and "workplace stress".
Over 83 per cent of Australian teachers have considered leaving their profession in the last year, 75 per cent feel stressed, 82 per cent struggle with their work-life balance, and 49 per cent are dissatisfied with their remuneration, according to figures from MyTeacherAide.
In Tasmania, the Australian Education Union earlier this year said schools were struggling to recruit and retain teachers because of low pay and heavy workloads.
In April, its members voted to accept a government offer of a pay increase of between 4 per cent and 5.8 per cent.
