Land rights march in Launceston marks the end of NAIDOC Week

By Charmaine Manuel
Updated July 7 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
At a rally and march marking the end of NAIDOC week, the Aboriginal community in Launceston re-iterated their calls for land rights and treaty, calling on the government to accelerate a movement that started in the 70s.

