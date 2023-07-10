The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmanian company outraged over Victorian logging contract win

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:57am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contractors outraged over loss of logging tender to Victoria warn of statewide impact. File picture
Contractors outraged over loss of logging tender to Victoria warn of statewide impact. File picture

A fifth-generation Tasmanian timber contractor outraged after losing a logging contract to a Victorian company warns they won't be the only ones on the chopping block.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.