A fifth-generation Tasmanian timber contractor outraged after losing a logging contract to a Victorian company warns they won't be the only ones on the chopping block.
The Huon company T.P Bennett and Sons say the Victorian ban on native logging is already negatively impacting the state's economy, as more than 5700 Tasmanians earn a living directly or indirectly from the forestry sector.
T.P Bennett and Sons business manager Tammy Price, nee Bennett, said the interstate decision would affect many local jobs, not just those at their own company.
"The decision to end native forestry in Victoria means you've got cashed-up contractors coming over here after receiving a payout that are going to undercut the market to get the job," she said.
"The flow-on effects of this decision will impact many Tasmanians.
"It sets a precedent for Victorian contractors to be chosen over Tasmanian; we can see this was forming a picture where Victorian contractors will come here to service the Victorian sawmills that were shut down in their industry. We have to ask, 'where does it stop?'"
Mrs Price said she was approached by Sustainable Timbers Tasmania (SST) on Friday, February 24, to fill in after a previous contractor had left at short notice.
By Monday morning at 6am, T.P Bennett and Sons had drivers moving product.
"We worked over the weekend to ensure that all the trucks were compliant with STT systems," she said.
"We took this job on to support the local contractors and drivers.
"We're not talking about large corporate companies here. We're talking about the effects that this has on the community."
Mrs Price said to add insult to injury, feedback from STT highlighted the company had received top scores on compliance, locally based reputation, and management.
"We need the government to step in and void the existing tender based on the fact the tender was flawed and not evaluated in line with the Buy Local policy," she said.
"The STT's assessment criteria for the tender is based on 70 per cent quality and 30 per cent financial.
"However, of that 70 per cent, only 5 per cent is measured on being locally based. Where are the local economic and social benefits evaluation criteria?
"People's livelihoods and lives are at risk."
Resources Minister Felix Ellis said the government was seeking urgent advice on how to support local industry.
"We're looking very closely at this matter," he said.
"The awarded tender is a catastrophic decision for those communities, and sadly, an anti-forestry Labor government interstate has let people down.
"While STT signed the contract at arm's length from the government, we are already seeking advice around how we can best support Tasmanian forestry from the fallout of Victorian Labor's catastrophic decision."
STT said the recent tender process in question was conducted in accordance with its procurement policy and the Department of Treasury and Finance's guidelines for Tasmanian Government Businesses Buy Local Policy.
"The result of the tender assessment process was that a Victorian-based bidder achieved the highest rating," it said.
"This is the fifth open tender STT has conducted using the same process in the financial year ended 30 June 2023. All previous tenders have been awarded to Tasmanian-based businesses."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
