The Federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney claims she is 'optimistic about a 'Yes' outcome' in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
Ms Burney addressed the Launceston community in a discussion on The Voice referendum at the University of Tasmania on Monday evening.
She was joined by Federal MP for Bass Bridget Archer, local Indigenous leader Nick Cameron and former premier of Tasmania Peter Gutwein.
The discussion was MC'd by UTAS vice chancellor Rufus Black, and allowed time for questions from the audience.
Ms Burney acknowledged the role Tasmania had to play in the referendum, and said if the moment was missed, they may "never get it again."
"Referendums are rare," Ms Burney said.
"Look at what happened to the campaign for a republic after 1999, 24 years have passed and there has been very little progress."
She acknowledged the different views in the room, but was optimistic about a 'Yes' outcome in Tasmania.
"I even wore my Tasmanian tuxedo doorknocking yesterday, and speaking with locals in town - the support for the Voice was very encouraging," Ms Burney said.
She even made a bet with premier Jeremy Rockliff in April that Tasmania would record the highest 'Yes' vote of any state in the country.
"Importantly, I'd say about one in five people are very much undecided, and what my quick pitch to them was that we have everything to gain and nothing to lose by supporting recognition," Ms Burney said.
She outlined two reasons for why The Voice was needed, and said it was what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples requested as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in 2017.
"And importantly, the gap isn't closing fast enough... in Tasmania, a young Aboriginal person is five times more likely to end up in out of home care, six times more likely to end up in jail and and 20 per cent less likely to have completed a tertiary degree than their non-Indigenous counterparts," she said.
"That's unacceptable, last month the latest Closing the Gap data showed that just four out of 19 targets are on track.
"The Voice won't fix every problem overnight but it will make a lasting practical difference over the long-term... a practical difference that will improve people's lives."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
