The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newstead Coles upgrades met with customer criticism

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles self service trolley lanes can be switched to serviced the supermarket says. Supplied picture
Coles self service trolley lanes can be switched to serviced the supermarket says. Supplied picture

Supermarket giant Coles has countered criticism on upgraded "hybrid" checkout areas, saying it's not cutting jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.