Supermarket giant Coles has countered criticism on upgraded "hybrid" checkout areas, saying it's not cutting jobs.
A Coles spokesperson said the company had "never been more committed" to its workforce and had employed an additional 497 Tasmanians over the past five years.
A decade-long transition to self-service checkouts has included a recent upgrade at Newstead removing the traditional checkouts with ones Coles calls "hybrid checkouts with belts".
The spokesperson said the upgrades to the checkout area included an increase to the number of registers.
"These checkouts can be utilised by customers in self-serve mode or can be used by a team member to scan and bag for any customer who would like to be assisted," the spokesperson said of the hybrid checkouts with belts.
They said a staff member would "always" be available at the checkout area to help customers who required assistance.
Self-service checkouts were backed by the company, who said it was a great option for customers because they helped people check out quickly and pack the bags to their preference.
Readers of The Examiner have raised concerns over the transition at the Newstead store.
One East Launceston resident D Hudson said they wouldn't be shopping at Coles Newstead after the change.
They raised concerns about the loss of employment caused by self-service checkouts.
"[I] didn't stop working myself to provide free labour and enhance Coles' profit margins," they said.
Ravenswood's Theresa Richardson agreed, and said she would drive to Mowbray where a few serviced checkouts remained.
"I would like to add to the conversation by saying that a lot of their customers at that store appear to be of the older generation and some of a younger age needing assistance - some doing their shopping and others with a carer to help," Ms Richardson said.
"Coles seems not to give a hoot about these older shoppers losing one more interaction in their lives - that of a cheery chat with a human being as they were served at the manned checkout."
She warned any further changes and Coles would be "losing another customer to Woolies".
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
