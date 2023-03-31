Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek are among the Federal Government representatives arriving in Tasmania on Saturday to take part in a workshop to help devise state Labor's housing and climate change policies.
Opposition Leader Rebecca White said the forum would be a chance for state shadow ministers to discuss the key priority areas in a bid to boost the party's chances of victory in the state election due in 2025.
"We will be having a full and robust conversation with our membership in an endeavour to develop a really strong platform to take to the next election," Ms White said.
"Priorities like cost of living, health, housing and education, making sure we've got good solutions to address the climate change that we see confronting our economy and our society," she said.
With the right team and "strong policies" she said she was confident Labor "will be able to change the government in 2025 when the next election is due".
"Tasmanians need a change of government right now... people are being left behind," she said.
The ministerial visits coincided with a celebration of the party's 120th birthday, and the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will attend a dinner in the evening, but will not participate in the policy forum.
The most recent polling by market research firm EMRS this month showed Labor with about 30 per cent of the vote against the government's 42 per cent. Labor's polling has remained level in recent months, but is well above the low of 24 per cent seen in 2020.
The state party is still under administration from the federal branch, after backroom political brawling and a fallout with a key union hurt the party's chances at the 2021 election.
Former senators Doug Cameron and Nick Sherry were appointed as co-administrators in 2022.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson labeled Labor's policy gathering an "Aprils Fools Day" charade.
"The facts are that under Rebecca White's leadership, Labor is bitterly divided and toxic," he said, adding that only Labor would seek to celebrate being in administration.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.