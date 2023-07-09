The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's Waverley Woollen Mills marks 150th anniversary

By Julian Burgess
July 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bales of wool arrive at the mill in the late 1890s. Picture by Hogarth Family archives
Bales of wool arrive at the mill in the late 1890s. Picture by Hogarth Family archives

Construction of Tasmania's first textile mill, at Killafaddy on the outskirts of Launceston, commenced on land fronting onto Distillery Creek in 1873.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.