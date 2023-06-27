Labor's health spokesperson Anita Dow claims the Liberal government's failure to employ enough nurses puts patient care at risk.
According to 2022-2023 budget estimates, more than $25.9 million was spent on nursing overtime, money that Ms Dow says could be better spent hiring new nurses to take the pressure off the existing workforce.
"Our nurses are under increasing pressure. They are doing more overtime and double shifts than ever before," she said.
"And it's putting enormous strain on them and creating an enormous problem across the entire hospital network.
"The Liberal government has failed to demonstrate a plan to address recruitment and retention across our health workforce, and this situation is only going to get worse."
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmania (ANMF) secretary Emily Shepherd said while there is no simple fix to address the recruitment and retention of nurses in Tasmania, they hope to work with the government to find a solution.
"Ultimately, the government needs to support a range of strategies to fill these vacancies long term," she said.
"Many nurses and midwives are having to reduce their hours because of burnout. And they do this out of necessity to protect their own health and wellbeing.
"Having adequate staffing will lessen the pressure on existing nurses, thereby retaining the workforce of nurses in the state."
Ms Shepherd said more incentives need to be offered to keep nursing graduates in the state.
"We need to look at how we can enable recruitment to vacant positions by attracting nurses here in Tasmania," she said.
"There's a range of incentives on offer in other states and territories, such as subsidising HECS debt, offering relocation assistance packages, and competitive salaries.
"But to date, Tasmania has put nothing on the table."
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government was working with the ANMF on identifying a way forward.
"We've always had collaborative discussions largely. We will continue to sit down and work with unions in good faith, and that's what we've demonstrated with other sectors, such as teachers, police, and other members of public service," he said.
"We're always in recruitment mode. We have employed 1600 more health professionals since July 2020 and will continue to recruit into new facilities such as the brand new ICU, for example."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
