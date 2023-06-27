Fight for endangered Swift parrots results in arrests in Eastern Tiers

Trees in close proximity to habitat in which flocks of the critically endangered Swift Parrot were observed have been logged, according to a protester.
Protesters fighting to save parrot habitat have set up in the forests of Snow Hill logging coupe SH050B in Tasmania's Eastern Tiers.
Wilderness photographer Rob Blakers was arrested in the protest after he refused to leave a logging area where flocks of Swift parrots have been observed.
Logger Sustainable Timber Tasmania said it had taken action to protect the endangered parrots.
Mr Blakers said he had photographed flocks of parrots within the coupe last year, and had urgently tried to contact and report this to Forestry Tasmania, to no avail.
"Flocks of up to 30 birds were observed on several occasions, with 12 parrots photographed in a single tree on Christmas Eve...At least one nesting site was confirmed, but there were almost certainly more," he said.
"Two weeks ago logging began in this forest. I spent two full days last week urgently attempting to contact Forestry Tasmania. There was no response to my calls. This echoed the experience in December and January when successive emails to Forestry Tasmania requesting information regarding logging plans for the Eastern Tiers went unanswered."
Mr Blaker said he returned to the forest to document the damage.
"Trees have been felled as close as 35 metres from the identified nest tree. The inadequacy of the protection is breathtaking, a blatant disregard for the habitat requirements of this critically endangered species," he said.
"The logging at SH050B pushes the Swift Parrot closer to extinction. All Swift Parrot habitat should be immediately protected in secure reserves.
Sustainable Timber Tasmania conservation general manager Suzette Weeding said a partial harvest was in operation on Tasmania's east coast, approximately 15km southwest of Royal George, at a forest coupe referred to as Snow Hill 50 B (SH050B).
She said within that coupe was a species of tree identified as swift parrot foraging habitat.
"The operation is being undertaken in accordance with a certified Forest Practices Plan, which includes provisions for retention of identified patches of Eucalyptus Brookeriana, including small patches less than one hectare in size where practicable," she said.
"In addition, the certified Forest Practices Plan states that areas around confirmed/known Swift parrot nesting trees have been excluded from the harvest area."
She said these provisions allowed for the protection of swift parrot habitat in the area.
Last week Greens leader Cassy O'Connor raised the logging of coupe SHO50B during Question Time, asking the government whether it would end logging in that area.
Environment Minister Roger Jaensch said swift parrots do not return to the same places each year, and just because the swift parrots went to Snow Hill recently, it did not mean they will return this year.
"That is why we have to adopt a landscape management approach," Mr Jaensch said.
"To ensure ... there is retention of suitable sites that are known to be possible breeding areas, and there are also precautions ... to ensure that there is a management response in active areas where parrots are directly observed."
Tasmania Police said a man had been arrested for trespassing on land off Mckays Road, near Lake Leake.
He was bailed to appear before the Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date.
