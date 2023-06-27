The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Swift parrots seen in areas of forest now destroyed by Tasmanian logger

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fight for endangered Swift parrots results in arrests in Eastern Tiers
Fight for endangered Swift parrots results in arrests in Eastern Tiers

Trees in close proximity to habitat in which flocks of the critically endangered Swift Parrot were observed have been logged, according to a protester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.