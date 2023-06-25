UPDATE: Police have confirmed a man found seriously injured on a railway track in Burnie has died.
Police are still on the scene in Marine Terrace near the pedestrian overpass.
The incident was first reported at 6am and the public are asked to avoid the area
EARLIER: A seriously injured person has been found on a railway track in Burnie.
Police are investigating.
"The track near Marine Terrace, Burnie is currently closed, and people are asked to avoid the area until further notice," police said at 6.56am on June 26.
Police and WorkSafe personnel were still at the scene shortly after 8am.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
I have worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and have lived and worked in the North-West for the last two decades after 13 years away in Western Australia
