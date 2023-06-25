The Lighthouse, a community run facility in St Helens, opened its doors last week offering free food, warm clothes and a place to gather at the Anglican Hall.
The Lighthouse founder Jeanne Koellner said they offered a safe space, whether anyone was homeless, hungry or just needed someone to talk to.
Since opening last Wednesday, she said the support from the community had been amazing.
"We're only just starting but we've been given blankets, jackets beanies and more," Ms Koellner said.
"We're still in our infancy but it's really connected the community because there's lots of things happening in St Helen's, but there really isn't a place where people can come and sit around a lovely big kitchen table and have company and some warm soup."
Ms Koellner said the idea came through discussions around the lack of understanding of the St Helens homeless community.
"We often talk about homeless people and many don't actually realise there's homeless in St Helens," Ms Koellner said.
"Homeless people learn the art of being invisible and it's sad because they're part of our community ... most people are only a couple of paychecks away from being homeless.
"We felt there was a real need to have a safe place where people can come where there's no judgment on them at all."
The Lighthouse also provides hot showers, a washing machine and recently acquired a dryer.
"It's also about giving people back their dignity and respect, so if someone can't afford the laundromat or needs a hot shower we can provide that too," Ms Koellner said.
Currently The Lighthouse is made up of six volunteers, but Ms Koellner said they would be putting out a call for more in the next month or so.
For donations, she said she would be putting together a shopping list which would go on their Facebook page that people can use for donations.
"We make personal care packs for men, women and families if they need the basics like toothbrushes, combs or warm socks," Ms Koellner said.
"If I find we're running short on certain items, I'll put it on the weekly shopping list so if people are at the supermarket they can grab what's needed.
"If we can help in some way to bring people lonely people out of their houses so they can be in the community again once a week, well that's that's a great thing to do."
The Lighthouse meets every Wednesday from 11am to 1pm in the Anglican Hall at 56 Cecilia Street St Helens.
For more information, Ms Koellner can be reached at 0468 997 950.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.