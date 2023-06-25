The Examiner
Cacia Charles a finalist in the Young Archie competition at 11-years-old

Duncan Bailey
June 26 2023 - 5:00am
Cacia Charles (11) with her portrait of her dad, Ben Charles, at the Young Archie competiton in Sydney. Picture supplied
At just 11-years-old, Launceston artist Cacia Charles was a finalist in the Young Archie 2023 competition, where over 3400 young artist from around the country submitted entries.

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

