Opposition motions again knocked Rockcliff government off track on Wednesday

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated June 21 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor knocked the government off its schedule on Wednesday. File Photo
The government's budget debate timetable has been knocked off course for a second day in a row after the Greens moved to debate a motion seeking to order the government to table a list of documents it claims are cabinet secrets.

