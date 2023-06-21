The government's budget debate timetable has been knocked off course for a second day in a row after the Greens moved to debate a motion seeking to order the government to table a list of documents it claims are cabinet secrets.
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor said she wanted to see more transparency after the government refused earlier motions ordering it to table all documents and advice relating to the Hobart stadium and the AFL deal.
The motion demanded that the government table the list by the close of parliament on Wednesday.
"We would like the house to order the premier and government to table a list of those documents which it has declared retrospectively to be cabinet in confidence," Ms O'Connor said.
"The documents tabled up until yesterday are not the entirety of the advice from government agencies; we are still looking for the advice from the Department of Treasury and Finance to the treasurer, the information we do not believe should be captured by the cabinet in confidence."
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the government would not support the motion.
But despite its opposition, the government lost the initial vote seeking leave to debate the motion 12-10 after independent John Tucker again voted against his former Liberal colleagues.
Opposition Leader Rebecca White said she didn't trust the claims by the government that it tabled all of the documents that it could.
She said that Premier Jeremy Rockliff was prioritising "secrecy over transparency".
"They have a poor track record; when they were previously ordered to provide information to this house, they failed, and we know that's the case because the Premier tabled more information after he'd previously told us there was nothing more to find," she said.
The Premier yesterday had said the three documents he tabled were already in the public domain and had been overlooked due to a systems error at the Department of State Growth.
The government eventually defeated the Greens' motion since a suspension of standing orders required a two-thirds majority vote to pass.
Labor immediately launched another vote, seeking to censure Energy Minister Guy Barnett, claiming he had broken election promises to withdraw from the national energy market and to cap power prices.
Responding to the censure motion, Mr Barnett called it a "political stunt" and pointed out what he claimed were several factual errors in the Labor motion.
"Tasmania has the lowest or among the lowest regulated power prices in Australia," he said.
