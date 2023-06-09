After the NTFAW representative team jumper presentation on Thursday night, co-captains for the senior squad were announced with Old Launcestonians' Jennifer Guy and Scottsdale's Dearne Taylor chosen.
Taylor was an obvious candidate due to her extensive list of credentials.
Having skippered Launceston during a successful era, Taylor is also current vice-captain of Scottsdale.
Alongside her experience in leadership, the 27-year-old has played football at VFLW level for North Melbourne, finding little issue in the step up.
Taylor was captain of the rep team last year.
But just 10 minutes into the eventual loss to the SFL, she injured her achilles and was subsequently ruled out for six weeks.
The endurant midfielder admitted she had pushed her body to the limits in aid of her development last year, but had been enjoying her new-found balance between life in and away from football.
"I've taken a step back a little bit from being as competitive as I have been in past years, but I'm pretty grateful this season to be running on 80 per cent and fairly injury-free," she said.
"Last year was plagued with a fair bit of injury, so it's nice to actually be playing free of injury at the moment and the workloads have definitely been a lot less and more manageable."
Alongside her new approach, Taylor will have a new co-leader in Guy, who was unable to play last season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
"I feel really honoured to be captain again, especially alongside one of my best friends, Jen," Taylor said of Guy.
"She's playing some really good footy post knee injury, so it's really exciting for her as well."
Taylor described how she thought the partnership would work.
"We both bring confidence and really good talk to the group. I know a lot of girls sometimes struggle to speak up during games and training," she said.
"But I think Jen and I, because we are a little bit older than some of the girls, we have that confidence to speak up and also Jen playing VFLW, she also brings a lot of experience."
Taylor's extensive knowledge of the game will be just some of what she brings to North Hobart Oval, with the on-baller among the best in all seven of her games for the Magpies this season and she has kicked five goals too.
The Magpie said her close relationship with Scottsdale playing-coach Mikayla Binns - who was also selected in the rep squad - had been crucial to her outstanding form.
"Binnsy and I are really good friends, we grew up together out in the North-East, so coming back to Scottsdale was a no-brainer as well, especially with her as a coach," she said.
"She's amazing, her knowledge and football brain is up there with some of the best that I know and she does a really good job with the girls."
Binns was equally supportive of her childhood friend, noting that she was "happy to be playing alongside her wherever it is".
"She's a really strong mark, she plays nice and hard and she's just super competitive," Binns said of Taylor.
"She's someone that people just automatically like, because she's just a good friend and a good person to play with in general, she's just really likable."
Positing that she will likely move into coaching herself following her playing career, Taylor also spoke admirably of her former mentor Smith and revealed how he had approached the role of rep coach.
"Ashley is a no...bullcrap kind of guy," she said with a laugh.
"He's fair and competitive and he said to us from the start, 'We're not going to learn anything new in six weeks, we're not going to improve skills or fitness, our main goal is to become a united group and then the rest will come'."
As for the match against her Southern counterparts on Monday, Taylor kept her personal expectations modest.
"So I'm hoping to just get through uninjured," she said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
