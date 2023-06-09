The Examiner
NTFAW co-captain Dearne Taylor previews Women's All-Stars Series

Updated June 9 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:45pm
Dearne Taylor played in the representative matches last year at UTAS Stadium. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
After the NTFAW representative team jumper presentation on Thursday night, co-captains for the senior squad were announced with Old Launcestonians' Jennifer Guy and Scottsdale's Dearne Taylor chosen.

