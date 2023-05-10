The Examiner
New St Luke's health building rising quickly in Launceston

Updated May 10 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
The new $27 million, seven-storey building from health insurance provider St Lukes Health is steadily rising, with each floor coming together in about 10 days, thanks to an innovative hybrid timber construction method.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

