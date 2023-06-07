Nominations have closed for the City of Launceston mayoral by-election and five councillors have put their hands up to fill the vacancy left by Danny Gibson's shock resignation.
Here is what the candidates say they will bring to the city's top job.
Matthew Garwood was elected deputy mayor in the 2022 local government elections and was elevated to the role of acting mayor after Cr Gibson resigned.
Cr Garwood was among the first councillors to announce their intentions to run for the top job, saying he sought to continue being a leader in the community.
"I can see so much potential for the Launceston area," he told The Examiner in May.
Cr Garwood is a first-term councillor and previously appeared on The Voice and has worked as content director at Chilli FM.
Andrea Dawkins was elected by councillors to serve as the city's acting deputy mayor in the wake of Cr Gibson's resignation.
A former Greens MP and independent councillor since 2014, Cr Dawkins told The Examiner her long career in politics and business made her a strong candidate.
"My experience really stands me in good stead ... we need someone steady and lead with a moderate and strong position," she said.
Cr Dawkins contested the deputy mayor election in 2022 and is currently deputy chief executive officer of RSPCA Tasmania.
Two-time mayoral candidate Alan Harris said he is well-prepared for a third run for the city's top job as there was a relatively slim margin between candidates in 2022.
Cr Harris told The Examiner he would address issues like the CBD revitalisation with a pragmatic and collaborative approach, which he had developed over a long career in business.
"I tend to look at each issue, figure out what is the best outcome for the organisation and then follow that," Cr Harris said.
Cr Harris finished fourth in the 2022 mayoral race.
Dr George Razay is a world-renowned researcher and physician, and said his focus as mayor would be to address public health issues.
Cr Razay said he would aim to communicate directly with the community on issues to cut through what he saw as information overload.
"It's all about what the community needs ... What are the issues that are important to the community that you feel you can make a change in," he said.
Dr Razay contested the federal election and the Launceston mayoral election in 2022.
Tim Walker said he would aim for Launceston to become a nation-leading city if elected as mayor in the by-election.
Cr Walker said the city had plenty of potential, and that one of his main focuses would be on financial and environmental sustainability.
"Anyone who comes here sees what an amazing place it is, and what potential it has to be even better," he said.
Cr Walker came second in the 2022 mayoral election, finishing 6000 votes behind Danny Gibson.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
