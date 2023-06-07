The trial of a Swansea couple facing a murder charge over the death of Shane Barker has been delayed for a second day because of the illness of a juror.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the shooting death on August 2, 2009.
The delay comes as the trial is in its eighth week.
Justice Robert Pearce told the remaining 11 jurors and two reserves he had a medical certificate for the juror for Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It is very tempting to put in a reserve juror but the trouble with that is that if we put in a reserve and if a couple of others get COVID the whole trial will be delayed," he said.
Justice Pearce said that he had received notes from a juror who had a flight booked on July 1 and another booked on July 7.
"It is expected that the Crown case will end by the end of next week [June 16] but we just don't know yet," he said.
"We'll have a better idea next week."
It is not known whether Mr and Mrs Jordan will give evidence in the trial.
Justice Pearce told the jury to return at 9.15 am on Thursday.
"If we are told during the day that the juror is still not well we [the court] will give you a call," he said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
