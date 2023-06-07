The Examiner
Concern that illness could affect Shane Barker murder trial length

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 7 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
Shane Geoffrey Barker
Shane Geoffrey Barker

The trial of a Swansea couple facing a murder charge over the death of Shane Barker has been delayed for a second day because of the illness of a juror.

