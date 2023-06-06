Cubic Transportation Systems has been announced as the provider for a single statewide public transport ticketing system to be operational in 2024-25.
The announcement from Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson on Tuesday due criticism from the Opposition who said the selection of company did not go through standard open government procurement processes.
Mr Ferguson said the long-awaited new public transport ticketing system would provide a seamless journey for passengers with modern payment methods, real-time information and data-driven netowrk improvements.
He said Cubic Transport Systems had delivered world-class ticketing systems in cities like Singapore, New York, Chicago and London.
Mr Ferguson said the State Growth Department would soon finalise a contract with Cubic, which would include the system rollout plan and time frames.
"I look forward to providing more information in the coming months but make the point that the plan is to have the system fully rolled out in the 2024-25 financial year," he said.
Labor's transport spokesman Josh Willie said as there was no competitive tender process for the new ticketing system, the state could not be certain Cubic would provide the best service and value for money.
"The new ticketing system announced today by Minister Ferguson has all the usual hall marks of lack of government due process and promising a timeline they won't deliver on," he said.
"No one will be surprised if it takes longer than predicted, costs far more than anticipated, or goes the same way as the now extinct underground bus mall."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
