A tree on the East Tamar Highway has become the region's newest symbol of mental health awareness and a reminder for those "feeling blue" to speak up.
Tasmanian Arboricultural Organisation (TAO) volunteers painted a native peppermint gum blue on Saturday, June 3, to spread the message of having difficult conversations and to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.
The East Tamar tree is the newest of nine other Tasmanian blue trees, each a part of the Blue Tree Project, which has painted over 975 trees across the globe to "spread the paint, spread the message" that it's okay not to be okay.
The tree is the first of two to be painted by TAO, who received a $4500 community grant from Australian non-for-profit Responsible Wood to complete the project.
TAO Vice President Rach Denholm said the blue trees' aim was to bring the arboricultural community together while raising positive mental health awareness and promoting conversation.
"A blue tree is a way for us to raise awareness of how these issues affect not simply us as arborists but the community as a whole," Ms Denholm said.
"For arboriculture and forestry as typically male-dominated industries, it has an extra meaning, as males are three times more likely to die by suicide in Australia than females."
Volunteers Trent O'Shea and Sammy Roberts painted the tree along the East Tamar Highway on Landfall Farm, whose owners agreed to let the organisation paint the gum on their private property.
"This tree will be a conversation starter and a reminder to check in with our mates and ask if they're okay," Ms Denholm said.
"I know this tree has already touched some of the older generations of people living in Dilston as a reminder and that the tree in Perth has been a reminder for my own granddaughter.
"If it can be a message for people to check in with each other, to know they have options, then it is a success."
The next tree will be painted on June 26 in Gretna alongside the Lyell Highway, with five Tasmanian businesses putting their hands up to volunteer.
Those wishing to volunteer to paint the Gretna tree can contact TAO via Facebook.
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
