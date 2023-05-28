A group of artists who have captured the historic architecture and vibrant greenery of the region in fine detail for almost a decade are exhibiting their works for the first time at QVMAG.
The Launceston Urban Sketchers display is being housed within the Community Gallery at Royal Park until August 20, and is composed solely of sketches in various styles from the local group.
Urban Sketching is a global movement which started in 2007 with US artist Gabriel Campanario, who hoped to raise the artistic, storytelling and educational value of a place, while connecting travelling sketch artists across the world.
In previous years, the Queen Victoria Art Gallery and Museum sites have been a central venue for the Launceston Urban Sketchers group.
In 2023, QVMAG is proud to host a display of works from the group for the first time, celebrating Launceston and surrounds.
The exhibition features pages of original sketches from new and long-time members of the group across mediums like watercolour, pencil and pen sketching and more.
Urban Sketchers committee member Vicki Dewsbury said the 20-strong regulars of the group take part in the friendly, social engagement for both companionship and "the sheer pleasure of drawing".
"To see it up on the wall is just fabulous; it's a different experience to have the work like this," Dewsbury said.
"We don't often see the other members of the group's work like this, it's often hidden away in sketchbooks and to be able to display it is such a treat."
Urban Sketchers Launceston founding member Eve Miller said having the culmination of work from 2016 on display was "wonderful to see the artistic perspectives of the group".
"For me, I've never had my work displayed like this," Miller said.
"Urban Sketchers drawing together, capturing a time and place together, to share those moments with others is special."
General Manager, Creative Arts and Cultural Services, Shane Fitzgerald said that the exhibition was a brilliant way to celebrate a global art movement.
"To see this partnership transform into an exhibition is a great outcome. We've already had quite a high level of interest from our state-wide audiences who are looking forward to exploring this display," Fitzgerald said.
Those looking to take part in urban sketching can visit the group's Facebook page.
Urban Sketchers is on display at the Art Gallery at Royal Park until August 20, with free entry.
