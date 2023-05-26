Young Tasmanians are concerned the new state budget does little to ease cost of living pressures, according to Youth Network of Tasmania (YNOT) chief executive officer Tania Hunt.
Ms Hunt said she was surprised and disappointed that the government chose to leave young Tasmanians aged 18 to 25 years to "flounder" as they attempted to live independently.
"We are pleased to see funding in today's budget to ease cost of living pressures for Tasmanians on low incomes, however most of the measures will have little to no impact on the lives of young Tasmanians in real terms," Ms Hunt said.
"Day to day, what we know is there are young people living out of home and attempting to live independently, but unable to access concesion or income support because of their parents wealth."
She said they were pleased to see investment in the continuation of some youth services designed to support young people, along with investment in education.
"But certainly when it comes to cost of living relief in young Tasmanians, it didn't hit the mark," Ms Hunt said.
A government spokesperson said the government were committing $400 million to support the most vulnerable.
"A number of our targeted initiatives will support young people, including the Skill-Up Program at TasTAFE, electricity concessions, more affordable rentals through the Private Rental Incentive Program, extension of the First Home Owners Grant and expansion of the MyHome Shared Equity program," they said.
They said an additional $2.977 million was committed to continue the Transition to Independence program, which supported young people exiting care to build independence skills and maintain engagement in education and learning as a pathway for improved life outcomes.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the budget was one for future generations.
"In fact, the decisions that we've taken in this budget are specifically to take pressure off future generations, so that we get our public finances in really good condition," Mr Ferguson said.
"We've been building assets for our future generations and been making decisions that are very pro child."
Ms Hunt said YNOT heard through consultations with young Tasmanians that many already felt left behind, and the budget did little to bridge the gap.
"We've heard many stories from young people as they try to make ends meet, such as rationing food to make it last, going without food to cover utilities, or going without heating to pay the bills," Ms Hunt said.
"Others cannot afford to access healthcare, particularly general practitioners who do not offer bulk billing services, or transport to get where they need to go."
Mr Ferguson said the state government provided $30 million for Tasmanian children.
"We don't yet know what the commission of inquiry will recommend, but when that report is presented to us in August or September, we'll then know if there are any urgent actions to get on with and we have the resources in the budget to do that," Mr Ferguson said.
"Inevitably, we expect to have to do more as well."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
